Jeremy Doku News: Bags assist

Doku assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 1-0 win against Wolverhampton.

Doku saw an assist on the lone goal of Friday's contest, finding Kevin De Bruyne in the 35th minute of the outing. This marks his second goal contribution in his past three outings, now with nine goal contributions on the season. This was his first start in five appearances, hoping this earns him more time in the final few outings of the campaign.