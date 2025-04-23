Jeremy Doku News: Provides late assist

Doku assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus Aston Villa.

Doku came on as a substitute late into Tuesday's match, getting the nod in the 74th minute, his fourth straight appearance off the bench. He provided the game-winning assist, finding Mathues Nunes in the 94th minute. This is the winger's eighth goal contribution of the season, hoping his energetic performance can earn him some more minutes to end the season.