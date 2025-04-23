Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Doku headshot

Jeremy Doku News: Provides late assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Doku assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus Aston Villa.

Doku came on as a substitute late into Tuesday's match, getting the nod in the 74th minute, his fourth straight appearance off the bench. He provided the game-winning assist, finding Mathues Nunes in the 94th minute. This is the winger's eighth goal contribution of the season, hoping his energetic performance can earn him some more minutes to end the season.

Jeremy Doku
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now