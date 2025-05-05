Jeremy Ebobisse News: Scores off bench in win

Ebobisse scored a goal off his lone shot after coming off the bench during Saturday's 2-0 win over Houston.

Ebobisse was brought as part of a double substitution in the 76th minute and needed less than 180 seconds to make an impact as he sealed the 2-0 win for LAFC with a powerful strike from just outside the box. The forward is starting to heat up after his return from injury and his second goal of the season will certainly help him in the case for getting significant playing time moving forward.