Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Ebobisse headshot

Jeremy Ebobisse News: Scores off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Ebobisse scored a goal off his lone shot after coming off the bench during Saturday's 2-0 win over Houston.

Ebobisse was brought as part of a double substitution in the 76th minute and needed less than 180 seconds to make an impact as he sealed the 2-0 win for LAFC with a powerful strike from just outside the box. The forward is starting to heat up after his return from injury and his second goal of the season will certainly help him in the case for getting significant playing time moving forward.

Jeremy Ebobisse
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now