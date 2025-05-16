Jeremy Ebobisse News: Slices through opponent backline

Ebobisse scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-0 win against Seattle Sounders FC.

Ebobisse extended LAFC's advantage to 2-0 early in the second half Wednesday as he turned the Seattle defenders left and right before cooly slotting home his third goal of the season in LAFC's 4-0 victory. The goal was his lone shot attempt over his 66 minute shift. After featuring across 31 appearances (25 starts) for San Jose in 2024, the forward appears as primed for more of a rotational role with LAFC in 2025. Over LAFC's most recent five league fixtures, Ebobisse has made five appearances (one start) and scored two goals.