Jesper Karlstrom News: Busy defensively

Karlstrom had three tackles (one won), two clearances and one interception in Monday's 1-1 draw against Lazio. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Karlstrom had plenty to do behind the ball during Monday's draw, producing plenty of defensive volume, though struggling to get forward. The midfielder was held back as a more defensive option and failed to offer too much upside going forward. Karlstrom will likely fall into a more defensive role moving forward with some tough matches coming up.