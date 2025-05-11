Jesper Karlstrom News: Logs helper in Monza match

Karlstrom assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate), three tackles (two won) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Monza.

Karlstrom found Lorenzo Lucca with a through ball ahead of the lone goal for his side, recording his third assist of the season. He has notched at least one key pass in four of the last five tilts, totaling seven and adding three interceptions and two shots (one on target). He has notched at least one tackle in the last five matches, amassing 17 (nine won), while he failed to log a clearance after doing so in his previous 13 displays.