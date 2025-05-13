Jesus Areso News: Whips in eight crosses

Jesus Areso generated eight crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Betis.

Jesus Areso led the Osasuna attack Sunday with eight crosses attempted (two accurate) as they played to a 1-1 draw versus Real Betis. In addition to his attacking efforts, the defender contributed two tackles (zero won) and four clearances to the team's defensive effort over his 89 minutes of play. After serving a one-match ban due to yellow card accumulation, Areso has made 10 consecutive starting appearances for Osasuna in league play.