Jesus Ferreira headshot

Jesus Ferreira Injury: Ramping up training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Ferreira (undisclosed) took part in modified training Wednesday, Niko Moreno of MLS Espanol reports.

Ferreira continues to ramp up his recovery as he works his way back from an issue. It seems more likely than not that the forward will be available in some capacity for Saturday's trip to Houston. If he can take part in full training in the coming days that would improve his chances for a starting role.

Jesus Ferreira
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
