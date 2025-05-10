Jesus Ferreira News: On bench for Houston match
Ferreira (undisclosed) is among the substitutes for Saturday's clash with Houston Dynamo.
Ferreira could bounce back after a one-game absence, but he's likely to see limited action, trying to score his first goal or increase his tally of three assists in 10 appearances this season. After that, the forward will be a strong candidate to start in the competition with Danny Musovski and Paul Rothrock.
