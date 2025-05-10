Fantasy Soccer
Jesus Ferreira headshot

Jesus Ferreira News: On bench for Houston match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Ferreira (undisclosed) is among the substitutes for Saturday's clash with Houston Dynamo.

Ferreira could bounce back after a one-game absence, but he's likely to see limited action, trying to score his first goal or increase his tally of three assists in 10 appearances this season. After that, the forward will be a strong candidate to start in the competition with Danny Musovski and Paul Rothrock.

Jesus Ferreira
Seattle Sounders FC
