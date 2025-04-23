Jesus Garza News: Suspended due to card accumulation

Garza has earned a one-match suspension in league play because he received his fifth yellow card of the year in the regular-season finale versus Pumas, the FMF announced.

Garza won't play in the first leg quarterfinals against Necaxa and could return to contention for the decisive game of that series. However, he has played only 22 minutes over the last three Liga MX matchups, dropping to a depth role behind Javier Aquino (ankle) and Vladimir Lorona.