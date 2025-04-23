Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesus Garza headshot

Jesus Garza News: Suspended due to card accumulation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Garza has earned a one-match suspension in league play because he received his fifth yellow card of the year in the regular-season finale versus Pumas, the FMF announced.

Garza won't play in the first leg quarterfinals against Necaxa and could return to contention for the decisive game of that series. However, he has played only 22 minutes over the last three Liga MX matchups, dropping to a depth role behind Javier Aquino (ankle) and Vladimir Lorona.

Jesus Garza
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now