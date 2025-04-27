Jesus Murillo News: Starting in Play-In match
Murillo (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game versus Pumas.
Murillo missed the last four league matchups with an unknown problem but returned in time for the first postseason round. He has been selected in a center-back pairing alongside Jose Garcia while Moises Mosquera serves suspension. After that, Murillo and Mosquera should be the usual starters if Bravos progress in the competition.
