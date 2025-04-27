Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesus Murillo headshot

Jesus Murillo News: Starting in Play-In match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Murillo (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game versus Pumas.

Murillo missed the last four league matchups with an unknown problem but returned in time for the first postseason round. He has been selected in a center-back pairing alongside Jose Garcia while Moises Mosquera serves suspension. After that, Murillo and Mosquera should be the usual starters if Bravos progress in the competition.

Jesus Murillo
Juárez
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now