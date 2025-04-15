Jesus Ricardo Angulo News: Excellent showing

Angulo assisted once to go with three shots (three on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 win against Atlas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 39th minute.

Angulo played a crucial role in Toluca's 3-2 away victory over Atlas. In 90 minutes played, the attacking midfielder tallied one assist, created two chances, and despite taking all three of his shots from outside the box, he managed to generate 0.70 expected goals on target. Angulo now has four assists in 11 Liga MX starts this season and will likely be in the middle of things once again on Thursday against Atletico de San Luis.