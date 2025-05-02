Jhoanner Chavez Injury: Won't return this season
Chavez (ankle) won't return this season, coach Will Still confirmed in the press conference.
Chavez is ruled out for the remainder of the season as he will not recover in time from his ankle injury. He is expected to be back for pre-season after being seen running earlier this month. His absence will not affect the starting XI since he has mostly been used off the bench this season.
