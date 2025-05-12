Jhonder Cadiz News: Scores in knockout loss

Cadiz scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Cruz Azul.

Cadiz took advantage of a long ball from goalkeeper Alfonso Blanco and fired it to the back of the net in the 39th minute against La Maquina. The striker added to his total of eight goals, which represented the highest figure on the squad throughout the campaign. He also provided three assists over 19 matches played. With club activity coming to an end in the 2024/25 period, he'll now focus on earning a spot in the Venezuelan national team before returning to Leon for the preseason.