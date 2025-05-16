Jim Allevinah Injury: Won't feature in season finale

Allevinah is out for Saturday's match against Lyon, accoridng to his club.

Allevinah is heading to the sidelines for the season finale Saturday, with the attacker suffering from an injury. This is an unfortunate way to end the season for the forward, as he bagged four goal contributions in 28 appearances (23 starts). That said, this will force a change, with Ahmadou Bamba Dieng or Ibrahima Niane as possible replacements.