Jim Allevinah News: Nets off bench

Allevinah scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Nantes.

Allevinah came on for the injured Zinedine Ferhat in the 20th minute and scored the winner in the 52nd minute, assisted by Yassine Belkhdim. Allevinah also chipped in defensively with two tackles and a clearance. This marked his first goal for Angers.