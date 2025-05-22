Joakim Nilsson Injury: Ruled out against Colorado

Nilsson (knee) is still dealing with his injury and won't return for Saturday's game against Colorado, coach Olof Mellberg confirmed in a press conference, according to Matt Baker from Flyover Footy Podcast.

Nilsson will miss a second MLS game in a row since he is still recovering from his knee injury. He will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to know if he can return against San Jose next Saturday. That said, the defender has been a starter only twice in his six appearances this season, so his absence doesn't impact the starting XI of St. Louis.