Joakim Nilsson News: On bench Sunday

Nilsson (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Los Angeles FC.

Nilsson could be back as a substitute after being excluded from the previous two matches due to the injury. The defender has yet to play a full game this season but racked up five tackles (one won), four clearances and two interceptions in 92 minutes across four appearances. He'll challenge Joshua Yaro and Timo Baumgartl for central spots in future games.