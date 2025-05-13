Joan Garcia News: Allows three in loss
Garcia made three saves and conceded three goals during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Leganes.
Garcia couldn't do much to prevent the first two goals scored by the opposition but there's a little bit to complain about his effort on the third goal. It's been a campaign with lots of ups and downs for the goalkeeper, who followed up a streak of three clean sheets with seven goals allowed over the last four starts.
