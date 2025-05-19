Fantasy Soccer
Joan Garcia

Joan Garcia News: Concedes twice in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Garcia made two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Osasuna.

Garcia made two notable saves, including a crucial stop in the second half to keep Espanyol in contention. Despite his efforts, he conceded goals to Ante Budimir in the 17th minute and Raul Garcia in stoppage time. The Spanish goalie will aim to close the season with a clean sheet against Las Palmas on Saturday.

Joan Garcia
Espanyol
