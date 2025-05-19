Joan Garcia News: Concedes twice in defeat
Garcia made two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Osasuna.
Garcia made two notable saves, including a crucial stop in the second half to keep Espanyol in contention. Despite his efforts, he conceded goals to Ante Budimir in the 17th minute and Raul Garcia in stoppage time. The Spanish goalie will aim to close the season with a clean sheet against Las Palmas on Saturday.
