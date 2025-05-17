Joan Garcia News: Two saves in 2-0 defeat

Joan Garcia recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Thursday's 2-0 defeat versus Barcelona.

Garcia made two saves as he kept Barcelona out until the second half. In total, he has kept seven clean sheets in the league, but has been unable to keep one in the last five matches, where he has conceded nine goals. In his last eight matches, he has made 38 saves, with the two in this game being the fewest he has been required to make.