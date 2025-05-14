Joan Jordan News: Nets in win

Jordan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus Valencia. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

