Joan Jordan headshot

Joan Jordan News: Nets in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Jordan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus Valencia. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Jordan found the back of the net with his only shot during Wednesday's clash. It's a rare goal for the midfielder, who made the most of a rare scoring chance to find the only goal in the match. Outside of that he maintained a role on set pieces, which gives him a solid floor moving forward.

Joan Jordan
Deportivo Alaves
