Joao Felix News: Records three shots

Felix recorded three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Bologna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Felix saw his first start since March 30 Friday, seeing the full 90 minutes of play. This was only his sixth start of the season for the club in 13 appearances. He was okay in his time on the field with his three shots and one chance created, although he saw no goal contributions.