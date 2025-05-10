Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joao Felix headshot

Joao Felix News: Records three shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Felix recorded three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Bologna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Felix saw his first start since March 30 Friday, seeing the full 90 minutes of play. This was only his sixth start of the season for the club in 13 appearances. He was okay in his time on the field with his three shots and one chance created, although he saw no goal contributions.

Joao Felix
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now