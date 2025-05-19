Joao Felix News: Scores versus Roma
Felix drew two fouls scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Roma.
Felix drew his second start in a row as Rafael Leao was managed again after the Coppa Italia final and bagged his first Serie A goal since joining Milan with an easy tap-in after a confusing action in the box and a defensive miscue. He has notched seven shots (one on target), four key passes, two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in the last five matches (two won).
