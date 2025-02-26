Joao Gomes News: Finally scores goal

Gomes scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Fulham.

Gomes went into the Fulham-Wolverhampton game without having logged any goals after Nov. 23. The midfielder scoring against Fulham gives him three goals this Premier League season. Going in to March, Gomes finished February having logged the goal on six shots (only one on target) with two chances created and two inaccurate crosses.