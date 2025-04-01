Joao Gomes News: Signs long-term contract

Gomes has signed a new long-term contract with Wolves, according to his club.

Gomes is committing himself long-term to the Wolves team, with the midfielder inking a new five-year deal. This will leave him around until the end of the 2029/30 season, set to help the club out for years to come. He has started in all 27 of his appearances this while notching three goals and one assist, likely to see a big role with the club moving forward after his extension.