Joao Klauss News: Fires four shots in defeat

Klauss generated four shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus San Diego FC.

Klauss tied his second-highest total of the campaign with four shots in the match, but he has only logged more than one shot on target twice in 11 appearances. Additionally, he set a season high with two chances created in the match and completed at least 10 passes for a fourth time in on the year.