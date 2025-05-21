Joao Pedro Injury: Misses game due to altercation

Pedro (Not Injury Related) missed Monday's 3-2 victory against Liverpool due to an altercation with a teammate in training, according to The Athletic.

Pedro cleared his three-game ban for violent conduct in the game against Brentford during which he received a straight red card, but that did not seem to be enough of a lesson, as he reportedly had an altercation with teammate Jan Paul van Hecke in training. The incident led coach Fabian Hurzeler to leave him out of the squad and tell the media it was for private reasons. It remains unclear whether the conflict is now resolved and if the forward will be back for the final game of the season against Tottenham on Sunday.