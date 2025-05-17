Joao Virginia News: Won't return to Everton
Virginia is set to depart Everton at the end of the season, accoridng to his club.
Virginia has reached the end of his time with Everton after quite a few seasons with the club, as he is leaving the club after the season. This will force the club into finding a new backup option, as he was their backup, and the club is also losing their third option in net. He will look to find a new club and remain in Europe to play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now