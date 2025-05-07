Joaquim Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Joaquim is not in the squad for the first quarterfinals leg versus Necaxa as he deals with a knock to his right knee, Gilberto Galvan of Once Diario reports.

Joaquim's absence represents a late blow to the defensive depth of a team that has relied heavily on him throughout the season. Romulo Zwarg and Diego Reyes are the main candidates to fill in if a back-three system continues to be favored in the games the injured player misses. The full extent of the issue is still unclear, so Joaquim will be questionable for the return match against Rayos and subsequent rounds.