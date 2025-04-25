Joaquim News: Plays against Cruz Azul

Joaquim (leg) was in Tigres' starting lineup for Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals clash against Cruz Azul.

Joaquim completed the full 90 minutes and made eight clearances in the midweek match, confirming that he's ready for his usual action following his recovery from a minor knock. He was used as part of a back three alongside Juan Jose Purata and Jesus Alberto Angulo, leaving Diego Reyes on the bench in the continental game. If he stays fit, Joaquim has plenty of potential, having produced three goal contributions and averaged 4.3 clearances, 2.3 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per contest in the Clausura tournament.