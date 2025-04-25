Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Joaquim headshot

Joaquim News: Plays against Cruz Azul

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Joaquim (leg) was in Tigres' starting lineup for Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals clash against Cruz Azul.

Joaquim completed the full 90 minutes and made eight clearances in the midweek match, confirming that he's ready for his usual action following his recovery from a minor knock. He was used as part of a back three alongside Juan Jose Purata and Jesus Alberto Angulo, leaving Diego Reyes on the bench in the continental game. If he stays fit, Joaquim has plenty of potential, having produced three goal contributions and averaged 4.3 clearances, 2.3 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per contest in the Clausura tournament.

Joaquim
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now