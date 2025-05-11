Joaquim News: Starts versus Necaxa
Joaquim (knee) is in the starting XI in Sunday's quarterfinals meeting with Necaxa.
Joaquim missed the first leg against Rayos due to a sprained knee but bounced back just in time for the weekend game. The central defender has now regained his usual spot from Vladimir Lorona, and his presence could be a differential factor for the Tigers, considering he's the team's leader with an average of 4.3 clearances per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now