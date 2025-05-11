Joaquim News: Starts versus Necaxa

Joaquim (knee) is in the starting XI in Sunday's quarterfinals meeting with Necaxa.

Joaquim missed the first leg against Rayos due to a sprained knee but bounced back just in time for the weekend game. The central defender has now regained his usual spot from Vladimir Lorona, and his presence could be a differential factor for the Tigers, considering he's the team's leader with an average of 4.3 clearances per contest.