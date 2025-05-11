Fantasy Soccer
Joaquim News: Starts versus Necaxa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Joaquim (knee) is in the starting XI in Sunday's quarterfinals meeting with Necaxa.

Joaquim missed the first leg against Rayos due to a sprained knee but bounced back just in time for the weekend game. The central defender has now regained his usual spot from Vladimir Lorona, and his presence could be a differential factor for the Tigers, considering he's the team's leader with an average of 4.3 clearances per contest.

