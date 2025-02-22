Joaquin Correa Injury: Forced off versus Genoa

Correa registered one cross (zero accurate), two clearances and one tackle before exiting Saturday's 1-0 win over Genoa at the interval due to a left knee sprain, Sky Italy reported.

Correa filled in for Marcus Thuram (ankle) but didn't do much and got banged up near the end of the first half. He'll take some tests in the coming days. The starter isn't dealing with a serious injury. Mehdi Taremi and Marko Arnautovic would pick up the slack if he couldn't recover for Saturday's game versus Napoli.