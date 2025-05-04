Joaquin Correa News: Struggled offensively in win

Correa recorded two shots (none on target), one clearance and created two chances in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Verona.

Correa's offensive struggles continued Saturday, as he failed to register a shot on target against Verona. The 30-year-old forward has three goal contributions on the year, a goal and two assists, all of which came in a single match back in late November. He'll aim to end his dry spell in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final versus Barcelona on Tuesday.