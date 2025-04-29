Joaquin Injury: Unlikely for Sunday

Joaquin (hamstring) is unlikely for Sunday's match against the Galaxy, according to manager Kerry Zavagnin, per Daniel Sperry of the KC Star.

Joaquin missed the last outing and will likely make it two straight Sunday, as he has been announced as unlikely for the match. This is unfortunate for the club due to the defender typically being a usual starter. That said, unless he sees a major boost, he will likely look ahead to the May 10 match against the Timbers for a return.