Joaquin Pereyra headshot

Joaquin Pereyra News: Scores, assists vs St Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Pereyra scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and seven chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus St. Louis City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 3rd minute.

Pereyra scored his second goal in the campaign in the second half to double Minnesota's lead during the home win. The midfielder later logged his fifth assist to seal the deal. He led his side with season-highs in shots and chances created.

Joaquin Pereyra
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
