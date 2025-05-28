Fantasy Soccer
Joe Gomez headshot

Joe Gomez News: Another solid season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Gomez made 32 appearances (17 starts) in the Premier League and kept five clean sheets.

Gomez was the third-choice center-back for much of the season, slotting in consistently for injury and rotation as well as at either full-back role at times. The defender should remain a rock-solid option in the back line, though it's unlikely he pushes for a starting role barring injuries next season.

Joe Gomez
Liverpool
More Stats & News
