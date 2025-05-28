Joe Gomez News: Another solid season
Gomez made 32 appearances (17 starts) in the Premier League and kept five clean sheets.
Gomez was the third-choice center-back for much of the season, slotting in consistently for injury and rotation as well as at either full-back role at times. The defender should remain a rock-solid option in the back line, though it's unlikely he pushes for a starting role barring injuries next season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now