Joe Gomez News: Could feature Sunday

Gomez was not fully fit to feature in Monday's clash against Brighton but could play some minutes on Sunday in the final game of the season against Crystal Palace if he ticks all the boxes, coach Arne Slot said in the press conference. "Last weekend he was there with the team but was not able to play yet. He didn't tick all the boxes yet, but I think there was a spot open, so it was for me a moment where I could show my gratitude towards him to show what he's done on the pitch for us, but also off the pitch for us. Like you say, that's what you know and maybe the fans as well, but Joe Gomez is indeed one of the nicest person you can meet. But he's also inspiring his teammates when he's not playing. He has had more impact on our success than the outside world might probably know. I am hoping he can make some minutes [on Sunday] if he ticks all the boxes this week."

Gomez wasn't fully fit to play on Monday against Brighton after returning from his hamstring injury. That said, he could play some minutes in the season finale against Crystal Palace on Sunday if he ticks all the boxes after training fully with the team in recent weeks.