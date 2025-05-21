Fantasy Soccer
Joe Scally headshot

Joe Scally News: Ends on bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Scally was left on the bench for the final two matches in the Bundesliga.

Scally was the unquestioned started at right-back throughout most of the season, though he oddly ended on the bench in the final two matches with little left to play for. Scally didn't offer much going forward this season, his second campaign without a goal contribution. He should remain a major contributor next season barring a surprise transfer.

Joe Scally
Mönchengladbach
