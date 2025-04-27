Joel Schingtienne Injury: Bows out early veruss Milan
Schingtienne registered one tackle (one won), one clearance and two interceptions in 64 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Milan before leaving due to a possible muscular injury, Tuttomercatoweb relayed.
Schingtienne returned to the starting lineup after about a month and a previous physical problem and had a decent display but was unable to complete the game due to a possible new issue. He'll be examined before Friday's match with Torino. Alessandro Marcandalli, who filled in for him lately, came off the bench to replace him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now