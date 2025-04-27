Joel Schingtienne Injury: Bows out early veruss Milan

Schingtienne registered one tackle (one won), one clearance and two interceptions in 64 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Milan before leaving due to a possible muscular injury, Tuttomercatoweb relayed.

Schingtienne returned to the starting lineup after about a month and a previous physical problem and had a decent display but was unable to complete the game due to a possible new issue. He'll be examined before Friday's match with Torino. Alessandro Marcandalli, who filled in for him lately, came off the bench to replace him.