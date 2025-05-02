Joel Schingtienne News: Goes to distance against Torino

Schingtienne (undisclosed) had one key pass, one clearance and one block in Friday's 1-1 draw with Torino.

Schingtienne stayed in the XI despite exiting early last week and played the whole game for the first time in a month, but he didn't put up great numbers, and his team allowed one goal. He's been the top option over Alessandro Marcandalli and Marin Sverko in the last few months. He has notched eight tackles (five won), six interceptions and three blocks in his last five appearances, contributing to one clean sheet and always recording at least one clearance, for a total of seven.