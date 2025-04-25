Fantasy Soccer
Joel Veltman Injury: Available against West Ham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Veltman (foot) was back in team training and will be available for Saturday's clash with West Ham, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference, according to Chris Nightingale for Sky Sports.

Veltman is an option for Saturday's game after recovering from his foot injury and training with the team this week. He is likely going to build his fitness back gradually in the coming games before getting the starting spot at right-back when ready.

Joel Veltman
Brighton & Hove Albion
