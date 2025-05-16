Fantasy Soccer
Joel Veltman headshot

Joel Veltman News: Back in squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Veltman is back in the squad for Monday's clash with Liverpool, per manager Fabian Hurzeler. "Joel [Veltman] will be back in the squad. It's all very positive news."

Veltman is back in the squad after a match on the sideline. The defender has been struggling with a minor issue for late, but seems to be fit for the closing matches in the Premier League. Veltman likely will only be a bench option with his recent injuries.

Joel Veltman
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
