Joel Veltman News: Back in squad

Veltman is back in the squad for Monday's clash with Liverpool, per manager Fabian Hurzeler. "Joel [Veltman] will be back in the squad. It's all very positive news."

Veltman is back in the squad after a match on the sideline. The defender has been struggling with a minor issue for late, but seems to be fit for the closing matches in the Premier League. Veltman likely will only be a bench option with his recent injuries.