Joel Veltman News: Can start once more

Veltman (foot) is available to start Sunday's clash with Newcastle, per manager Fabian Hurzeler. "[Joel] Veltman is an option to start. He and the others have had a longer phase where they weren't able to play, but they're ready to start."

Veltman is available for Sunday's clash and ready to return to the starting XI. The defender hasn't played since February but was a consistent option at right- and center-back when last fit. Veltman should be ready to compete for starting minutes once more, which would send Mats Wieffer to the bench.