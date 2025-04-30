Joelinton Injury: Season in doubt

Joelinton (knee) is expected to be done for the season, per Craig Hope of the Daily Mail.

Joelinton underwent a scan following some knee pain in training and is now expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season. It's a brutal turn for the attacker, who will now miss some crucial matches as Newcastle target a Champions League place. Joe Willock should take on a starting role with Joelinton sidelined.