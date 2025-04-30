Fantasy Soccer
Joelinton Injury: Season in doubt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Joelinton (knee) is expected to be done for the season, per Craig Hope of the Daily Mail.

Joelinton underwent a scan following some knee pain in training and is now expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season. It's a brutal turn for the attacker, who will now miss some crucial matches as Newcastle target a Champions League place. Joe Willock should take on a starting role with Joelinton sidelined.

