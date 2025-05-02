Joelinton Injury: Unlikely to return this season

Joelinton (knee) is unlikely to play again this season, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "The likelihood is that it will be difficult [if he will play again this season]. But with Joe you never rule him out. He's so motivated to try and come back. He had a bit of discomfort in his knee last week before the game so we sought specialist opinion and the opinion was it was nothing serious but he needed a period of rest so he's now in Brazil. We'll wait and see if we can get him back before the end of the season but the likelihood is probably not."

Joelinton experienced some knee discomfort last week and consulted a specialist who confirmed it was not a serious issue but recommended rest. He is currently in Brazil recovering and is motivated to return for the final stretch of the season, although his coach admitted it will be difficult. Until he is fully fit, Joe Willock is expected to take his place in the midfield.