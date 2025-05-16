Joelinton Injury: Unlikely to return this season

Joelinton (knee) has been back and working hard towards his recovery but is unlikely to feature again this season, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "He's working away behind the scenes. Typical Joe, he's absolutely foot to the floor trying to get fit because he wants to be involved. The biggest possibility is that we don't see him again this season and we'll get him ready for next year."

Joelinton has been motivated and working hard in his recovery from a knee injury but is unlikely to return this season. He will aim to be fully fit and ready for pre-season to start the 2025-26 campaign in the best way possible. Until he returns, Joe Willock has seen increased playing time in the starting XI.