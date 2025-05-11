Fantasy Soccer
Johan Manzambi News: Scores equalizer Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Manzambi had the equalizing goal in SC Freiburg's 2-1 win over Holstein Kiel Saturday.

The midfielder put the ball in the net just before halftime, giving Freiburg some momentum en route to a win. Manzambi should be involved next week as Freiburg attempts to secure a UCL spot next season against Eintracht Frankfurt. Frankfurt has only allowed 45 goals in league play, so Manzambi could find it tougher to operate in the offensive third in this matchup.

