Manzambi assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Hoffenheim.

Manzambi set up the opener for Lucas Holer in the 28th minute. Manzambi made a tackle and also hit the woodwork in the 19th minute. This was his first start of the campaign and he has now recorded goal contributions in back to back games.