Johan Mojica Injury: Exits with discomfort

Mojica suffered a muscular problem and was subbed off in the second half of Saturday's 0-0 draw against Leganes, Mallorca-based reported Jonay Amaro reports.

The left-back asked to be subbed off and indicated he had suffered an injury, although further tests will be needed to determine whether he'll miss additional time or not. If that ends up being the case, Toni Lato will probably see an expanded role on the left side of the defense.